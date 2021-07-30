EXCLUSIVE! Bengali veteran actress Madhabi to enter Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV's introduced its new show Rishton Ka Manjha recently, the show will have a backdrop of Kolkata where two people will struggle in the outside world for survival.

Their life is told to be full of challenges and chaos around their love story.

It was earlier updated that Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja are in the lead roles.

Now we have been exclusively updated that veteran Bengali actress Madhabi has been roped in for the show.



It will be interesting to see what role will the actress play in the show.

