Exclusive! Bepannaah Actor Taher Shabbir roped in for Swastik Production’s Next for Sony TV Starring Tina Datta!

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. Satiating the Indian audience’s hunger for differentiated content with a unique perspective and fresh storytelling, the channel is going to bring forth a Hindi adaptation of Turkish series produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mohit Abrol and Sujay Reu roped in for Swastik Productions’next with Sony TV

Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian production company that was founded by Siddharth Kumar Tewary who serves as the company's creative director. Swastik Productions have produced series like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mahabharat, and RadhaKrishn.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Now, we bring you another exclusive update that Actor Taher Shabbir

has been roped in for Swastik’s next on Sony TV.

Shabbir made headlines in 2014 when he played Viraj Singh Rathore alongside Aneri Vajani and Mishkat Varma in Star Plus's Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

In 2016, he made his acting debut in the movie Fan, in which he played Sid Kapoor. He played Jai in Naam Shabana. In Bepannaah on Colors TV in 2018, Shabbir played Arshad Habib opposite Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda.

He portrayed Sangram Singh in the 2019 film Manikarnika. He then appeared in Bypass Road as Jimmy. He played Danish Ali Baig in Guilty on Netflix India in 2020. Then he appeared in Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder as Pratyush Parashar.

We gave you the update, that Tina Datta, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Abrol, and Sujay Reu have been roped in for the show.

The show will be an adaptation of a Turkish Drama series, and Tina Datta will play the lead in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Will Tina Datta be seen in a Swastik Productions show? Details Inside