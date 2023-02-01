Exclusive! “Between action and cut is the time when I am actually in the character, and as soon as there is a cut, I am Aditi and not Kavya, not Rhea, not Ahana” Aditi Shetty aka Kavya of Dharampatni talks about her character, juggling different shows and

MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

Aditi Shetty plays the role of Kavya Sachdev in the show, her character is madly in love with Ravi but Ravi is in love with her sister Keerti.

Aditi made her acting debut in the year 2021, with the daily soap Bhagya Lakshmi as Aahana Chopra, daughter of Karishma and Manpreet. She subsequently featured in the TV show Naagin 6 as Rhea Kataria.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, the twists and turns in the show, and more.

You have been working on these shows simultaneously, how do you find the time and how do you manage it?

First of all, I am really grateful to Balaji and Ekta Kapoor for this opportunity, because every fresher wants to work with such a big production like Balaji and I always wanted to work with them fortunately when I started with Bhagyalakshmi, it went very well for me and then one by one I got approached for Naagin and then Dharampatni, and it's been such a great journey because I have been able to do different kinds of role as an artist and it is really satisfying. And as for the time the production house is the same, and they are like a family, so manage the time, and the schedule accordingly, So that’s not a problematic situation for me atleast but yes, as an actor, it feels really nice to be a part of so many good projects at the same time.

How do you switch between the characters because the shows are different and the characters you play are different, is there a process to that?

Honestly, between action and cut is the time when I am actually in the character, and as soon as there is a cut, I am Aditi and not Kavya, not Rhea, not Ahana nothing. If you are on set and if you see me as the director says action that’s when I am into the character and feeling all the emotions. But otherwise, I am totally just myself and that’s how I get to give a fresh perspective to each character I am not that person who if I am playing Kavya, 24x7 I am thinking about her. I just get into the character right before I actually need to and helps me get a clear perspective on how to play them at that point of time.

What new twists and turns can we expect from the character of Kavya, because we feel that Kavya is going to be very impactful in the show?

You will see a lot more of Kavya, her character is going to flourish a lot more. Her character will turn definitely turn a little grey, I don’t want to say negative but gray for sure because any day it’s just her genuine love for Ravi and its just her love for her school time best friend, she’s going to reach all limits to try and get him and that’s all I can say.

