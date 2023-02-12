Exclusive: Beyhadh actor Imran Khan to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV has been one of the longest running shows on television. The Balaji Telefilms show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the leading roles of Pragya and Abhi initially and as the serial moved towards introducing seasons, it now features Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar in the leading roles.

Well the show recently introduced Abrar Qazi as RV Malhotra in the show.

Abrar was seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein in the leading role and with his entry in Kumkum Bhagya, he is sure to spice up the drama. Well, now we have another news coming to fore.

According to the latest news coming to our desk, actor Imran Khan will be seen entering Kumkum Bhagya. Sources inform us that Imran will be seen as Abrar’s father in the show and will take the drama a notch higher.

We contacted Imran for a confirmation. He shared, "My journey on television started 30 years ago where I played the young lead and now I am back with Zee. Throughout my journey I have been a producer and actor, and now it is exciting as I associate with Balaji Telefilms for the first time."

Imran has been seen in movies in the likes of Suryavansham, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Hawa, Khiladiyon ke Khiladi, Heroine, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji among others. He has also been a part of popular television shows such as Tara, Dastaan, Aashirwaad, Astitva, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Beyhadh, Divya Drishti, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, Parampara, Chandni, Amma Ji Ki Gali among other serials.

Stay tuned to this space for more information.