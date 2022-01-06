EXCLUSIVE: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! actor Sohit Soni to be seen in Jio Studio’s Inspector Avinesh starring Randeep Hooda

Sohit Soni is a talented artist. He has been a part of various television projects the recent ones being Tenali Rama and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Sohit has been a part of Tenali Rama for almost 3 and a half years playing the role of Mani and is currently associated with Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai where he enacts various roles.
Well, with the way the OTT space has been coming up and the kind of content it has been creating, there is another project in the making.

The first season of Inspector Avinash was produced by Jio’s studio and directed by Neeraj Pathak.

The web series saw Randeep Hooda along with Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdeo, Adhyayan Suman, Harjinder Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose, Shaleen Bhanot, and others in the pivotal characters.

The web series was based on the real incident of the year 1997, The story revolves around the super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh, India. The narrative takes us through his struggle of overcoming each hurdle in reaching the head of the weapon cartel. Revolving around the crimes of UP, this show compares the state of Uttar Pradesh to Mexico.

Sohit will be seen featuring in the series in a significant role.

How excited are you to see Sohit in the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

