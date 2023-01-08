Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of 'Angoori bhabhi' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', is beloved by the audiences.
Shubhangi Atre

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has its own fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers. 

We've seen how the creators have skillfully crafted each and every character, each of whom is distinct in their own right. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans.

ALSO READ: Shubhangi Atre’s double role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai !

Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of 'Angoori bhabhi' in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', is beloved by the audiences. 

The show has been able to tickle the funny bone of the audiences for 8 years now and Shubhangi has become a household name.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive news about everyone’s favorite TV bhabhi.

As per sources, Shubhangi is all set to take a break from the show, but it is not for any negative reason at all. 

And she will be back after a month and will be back on the shoot.

Shubhangi is actually going to the USA, to Chicago specifically to help her daughter settle, who is moving for her higher education and will pursue a degree in Chicago.

So, it’s all good in the hood. Actually, while it is all good, we also have to give props to the production house because in a day and age where we hear tussles and rifts between actors and production houses, creating a positive environment for the actors is also important. 

Shubhangi has shot for her section for the upcoming episodes and will focus on her daughter's big move. 

And before we even know it, Angoori will be back on the show after her quick little break.

What do you think of Shubhangi’s break?





ALSO, READ What! Shubhangi Atre reacts to ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ being called vulgar, says “There’s some healthy flirting…”

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Shubhangi Atre Angoori Aasif Sheikh Rohitash Gaud Vidisha Shrivastav Anita Manmohan Malkhan TV news TellyChakkar
