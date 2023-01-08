Exclusive! Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Angoori aka Shubhangi Atre to go on a break, and return after a month! Read for Full Scoop!

MUMBAI:  Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has a fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers. 

ALSO READ: Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'

The actress recently welcomed her first child, this July. 

While people do know that the actress was expecting a baby, what people don’t know is about her hard work ethic and her love for the character of Anita. 

Sources told TellyChakkar that the actress was checked into a hotel in Naigaon, where the set is, and she would shoot and go back to her hotel even in the peak months of her pregnancy, sources, also tell us that Vidisha was very sure that she did not want to quit and until her maternity leave, she shot every day till the last of it, and she also shot for her track of 4 months, creating a bank of her role. 

Her dedication and love for the character, of Anita and her professionalism are an inspiration for sure. 

Speaking of her resuming work postpartum, Vidisha spoke to a news portal, and added, “I will be home for one-and-a-half months. After that, I will see how things will pan out. I will resume work maybe not regularly. I will go whenever I am required.”

Well, one thing is for sure Vidisha has definitely made her place in the audience's heart as Anita Bhabhi, and we can’t wait for her to be back on the show soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

