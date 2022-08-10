Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Parull Chaudhry opens up about the show, bond with co-star Aishwarya Khare and more

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 12:22
MUMBAI: The Zee TV show ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles and the show has been entertaining the audience for a while now and will complete 500 episodes.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti completes 500 episodes!

Parull has been part of the industry for a long time now and has been known for her works in Piya Albelaa, Divya Drishti, Saavdhaan India, among other shows. She currently stars in Bhagya Lakshmi as Karishma Oberoi.

The show is completing 500 episodes and Tellychakkar got in touch with the cast of the show and asked them their take on this achievement. Parull was very happy over the show’s progress and doesn’t believe that it has been so long.

Here’s what she said:

1. What was the best part for you when you became a part of the show?

It had been a long time, ever since I was working outside Balaji, and a long time back, I had done a show with Balaji- Qayamat and it was a great experience. But after, it so happened, that whenever I got a call, I was already doing another show so when I was doing Divya Drishti, and some people from Production said that I should go back to Balaji and just when Divya Drishti ended, within 5-6 days, I received a call for joining Kasautii. Unfortunately, I just got to work for 10 days due to lockdown.

I got a homecoming like feeling and it was very nice. After Kasautii was ending, I got a call for Bhagya Lakshmi and thought it would work well and the character was enjoyable and it would be strong. We got our team, I was happy to be working with Uday sir again, who is my brother here and it feels like home.

2. Since you do negative characters more, have you come across a crazy fan that literally asks you, “kyun kar rahi ho Lakshmi ke saath aisa?”

Since you reminded me of Kamya, she was one of my worst negative characters and I got a lot of recognition for that and people would see me with such hatred. Once while travelling back from set, A lady said, “Aaapki problem kya hai, aap kyun Radha ko itna pareshan karti hain?”

I simply said, that I am not Kamya here, I am Parull and that is just my character that I play. I must be doing my job well. I am used to it now and on social media too I get a lot of hate comments and I take it positively and tell them that in real life, me and Lakshmi are pretty chill.

3. How are you and Lakshmi off-screen, any fun moment?

Actually, we are very chill. Aishwarya is so soft, sensitive and just like Lakshmi. I somewhere understand her sensitivity and I feel her moods at time. I connect with her. We all have low days and high days and we connect well. We both connect on things like Yoga, Meditation, books and we have some common topics. We both like pets.

About the show’s success, she said that she would want it to go on for years and come into the league of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. She wants the show to be successful and go down in History and wants her fans to know that she is grateful for the same love they get.

Also read: This is how Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare satisfies her sweet cravings

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 12:22

