Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Shalu aka Munira Kudrati takes up a Quirky Quiz, check out her witty replies

Munira is one of the talented actresses in the Telly world and won people’s hearts with her sweet and fierce character of Shalu in Bhagya Lakshmi. She plays the character of Lakshmi’s sister. Also, reports suggest she has also been part of ad commercials.
She took the “Let’s Get Weird” quiz with Tellychakkar! Check out some of her quirky replies!

1. What is the most useless talent you have?

I can touch my tongue to the tip of my nose.

2. Which body part of yours is your favorite?

Nice question. I think my stomach. I like it, I feel it is small so. I even have some scars there ever since my childhood but I like it anyway.

3. What is the weirdest nickname you ever got?

I don’t know about weird, but irritating. I hate it when people call me ‘Munni’. I don’t like it when someone calls me Munni.

4. Say something weird in your mother-tongue:

“Ghelo-Gaando thayi gayo che su tu?”

5. How much cash do you have right now in your purse? If it turned out wrong, then money goes to us.

Okay, I do know how much I have since I came in auto and paid them. I have 400 hundred rupees. 4 bills of hundreds.

6. A compliment you received, but sounds like an insult:

“Aaj aap badi achchi lag rahi ho!” so what do you mean? Don’t I look nice always?

7. Trend you never approved off?

Low-waist jeans on men. I don’t understand why!

8. A fictional character who would be most boring in real life?

Boring? No no, I love fictional characters. I am going to give a wrong answer to this one. There is this one character I love a lot. She is Alaska.

9. Have you ever been handcuffed or arrested?

Not in real life, but in the show, yes, I have. But no, I have never been handcuffed or arrested in real life.

10. My partner gives me the best……… (Complete the sentence)

Gives me best upliftments.

What are your views on Munira’s candid replies?

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 08:15

