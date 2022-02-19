Exclusive! Bhagya Laxmi actress Mansi Bhanushali reveals that she would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, shares her views on social media, and talks about her dream role

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is a show that began a few months ago, and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Mansi Bhanushali these days is ruling the television screens with her performance as Bani In Bhagya Laxmi. The audience loves the bond among the sisters.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would be interested in doing a reality show or not and to share her views on social media.

In future, if you were offered a reality show like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, would you accept it?

I would never say never, though I am not into reality shows. But if given a chance, I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi, as I would love to overcome my fears. It's a very interesting show and very adventurous.

Social media is a tough place to be on especially for actors as you’ll get so much love, but at the same time, the trolls send in many hate messages; how do you deal with it?

For me, social media is a positive place to be, and it’s a boon as we get to so much of love and support from the audience. As far the trolls are concerned, one feels the negativity and this should stop. One should only spread positivity and not hate, but the best way is to not respond.

What kind of character would you love to play in the future?

Well, currently the character Bani that I am essaying in Bhagya Laxmi is very innocent and positive. In the future, I would love to play a negative character like a psychopath, something very different. I have not played a negative character before, and it is a challenge for every actor.

