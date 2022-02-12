EXCLUSIVE! Bhagyalakshmi actress Megha Jha roped in for Naagin 6

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts.

The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audiences hooked to the television screens.

Naagin 6 is all set to come back on screen and this time the show is going to be on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Tejasswi Prakash is going to be the new Naagin in season 6.

ALSO READ: WOW! Naagin 6: Adaa Khan Returns as Naagin for the Basant Panchami Special in a while new avatar! Pictures Inside!

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal is also being roped in for Naagin 6 to play the lead role.

Urvashi Dholakia and Maheck Chahal will also be seen in this season.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from Naagin 6 and we can't keep calm.

And now, we have exclusively learned that actress Megha Jha is roped in for the show.

Megha will be seen playing a negative role in the show.

The actress has previously done shows like Bhagyalakshmi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Naagin 6 is all set to hit the small screens from today and everyone is super excited.

The popular franchise is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and it's one of the most anticipated shows on television.

This time the makers of the show are going all out to make the show more interesting and gripping as the concept revolves around the tough times of COVID.

Well, the promo of the show has got a good response from the audience and they are waiting for the show to go on air.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Debanwita Banerjee and Mansi Aroraa roped in for Naagin 6