EXCLUSIVE! Bhairavi Vaidya roped in for Colors TV's upcoming show titled Nima Denzongpa

Colors TV is all set to bring a new TV show titled Nima Denzongpa, starring Surabhi Das in the lead role. The show will put the spotlight on the struggles of a northeastern girl named Nima, who will move from her village in Sikkim to Mumbai for her love.

Surabhi Das, who is making her Hindi TV debut with Nima Denzongpa, shared the promo on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "This is how destiny works maybe...Presenting Nima Denzongpa front of you all...My Hindi television debut with a powerful show and narrative like ‘Nima Denzongpa’. The story of Nima is not only close to my heart but it is something that I have lived and experienced at some point in my life."

Now we hear that veteran actress Bhairavi Vaidua will also be a part of the show.

The actress will be seen in a pivotal part in the show.

