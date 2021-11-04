EXCLUSIVE! Bhakharwadi fame Bhakti Rathod on acing comedy genre: It is a genre that I like more because there is an immediate response to it and it is very satisfying for an actor

MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is currently seen in Colors' popular show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani.

The actress is seen playing the role of Anindita and the viewers are loving this different avatar of Bhakti after seeing her in a comic element in Bhakharwadi that aired on Sony SAB.

Bhakti's character in the show has a lot of layers and it is quite interesting as she is neither negative nor positive which itself is extremely challenging.

The actress recently got into a candid conversation with TellyChakkar and spoke at length about her character in Thoda Saa Badaal Thoda Sa Paani and much more.

Fans are missing seeing you as Urmila in Bhakharwadi. What do you have to say about it?

Honestly, I am equally missing my character Urmila. It was such a wonderfully successful show. We all got creative satisfaction during our course in the show. The team was amazing. I am so thankful to Aatish bhai that he gave me so much independence to play that character. He was so confident about me. It’s a huge encouragement when a producer and the writer show so much confidence in an artist. I really dearly miss Urmila sometimes. I still go to enter a public place, people recognize me. It is such a happy moment as in today's times, people are recognizing me as Anindita and Urmila both and are appreciating me for it. Bhakharwadi puts me across a good comedy artist.

Which is your favorite genre and what is your dream role?

Honestly, comedy is a genre that I like more because there is an immediate response to it. It's very quick and reaching to the heart. It is very satisfying for an actor. Comedy is one such genre with a lot of variety that it can fit into all genres. I am glad that this is my forte and I can use as required in all the genres. But right now while doing Thoda Saa Baadal Thodaa Saa Paani, I discovered the hold that we can get. Comedy doesn't give that hold but drama does. You slowly make a place in everyone's mind that people will always remember. I don't think I will select one, I think both the genres are too good.

You have worked as a child artist in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand. Do you have any fond memories of those days?

Yes, I remember, I was 11 or 12 years old. The television industry had suddenly started blooming thanks to Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. The industry had opened gates for a lot of talents. There was a lot of work needed and I had this passion for acting at that time at such a small age. I was born to be an actor and I always knew that. My parents knew this and always supported me for it. My mother made a lot of efforts in the initial days which helped me to bag small roles one of which was Kyunki and another was Des Mein. I did many shows from Balaji as well.

It was very scary because they were big shows. It was quite new for me to go on such huge sets and work. But the experience was wonderful. It was so surprisingly pleasant. Everybody was extremely down-to-earth. I saw a lot of new avenues when I reached there, it was much more than we believed it to be. It encouraged me even more as a girl to enter and to be ambitious about it. I am so glad I did.

Bhakti has starred in shows like Bhakharwadi, Crime Patrol, among others. She has also acted in several Gujarati plays and worked in Gujarati TV shows.

