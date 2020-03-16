Exclusive! Bharti Singh to be the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10?

MUMBAI:Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to come back after a gap of almost five years. There has been a lot of news about the show in the media. Recently, a leading portal reported that Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit would be seen as the judges of the new season. And now, the latest we hear is that the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi to also judge the show.

Madhuri was a judge on this dance reality show until 2014, after which we saw Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. But now, no Jacqueline, no Shahid - not this season. It will be Karan, Madhuri, and Nora.

As earlier reported that, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Tushar Kalia might judge the next season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

But talking about the hosting of the show, we got an exclusive update that comedian Bharti Singh will be hosting the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The show is going to hit the small screens on the 27th of September.

