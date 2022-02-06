EXCLUSIVE! 'Bhavani shall take a stern decision for Sai soon' Kishori Shahane on the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, her character graph and more

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Sai shockingly gets accused of Malhar's murder and this puts her in a huge storm. We got in touch with Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane to know her reaction to the current track, changes in her character and more. Check out what she had to share:

The current track has left a strong impact, what was your reaction to the twist?

Absolutely, the main high point is Samrat's demise, he is such a loving co-star, you really miss him as a friend. Bhavani is also so connected to Samrat so it is like he lost her own son and she is completely broken. She also knows that it is Sai to be blamed as she called him to pick her up from the college. So yes, there shall be drama for that.

Bhavani Kaku has portrayed layers of emotions till now, how has the journey been for you?

As Kishori Shahane, I am very proud of Bhavani Kaku's character, she is such a layered personality, she has different equations with everyone in the family. With situations, to take care of the family she stands as a shield to unite them and protect them from all the problems.

After the major reveal of Sai's pregnancy and Samrat's demise, how will Kaku's behaviour change towards Sai?

As the Matriarch of the family, she wants her heir for the family and she is extremely happy that finally, Sai has conceived, Patralekha did feel bad as I have been taking a lot of care of Sai, after Samrat's demise, Bhavani is on the pedestal to decide, she keeps accusing Sai of his death, but she takes a strong decision for Sai and after considering everything she shall stand again for the family.

We were equally teary-eyed with Samrat's death scene, how about you all?

