EXCLUSIVE! Bhavika Sharma on doing a non-saas-bahu drama show Maddam Sir: We are so used to having fun and now I think if I'll be ever able to do a regular daily soap 

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Maddam Sir is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The women-centric show stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik among others.

Maddam Sir's cop-comedy has not only entertained the viewers but also given some great life lessons.

The show promises a fun laughter ride with a dash of drama, comedy and emotions.

ALSO READ: Bhavika Sharma aka Santosh Sharma of Maddam Sir gets candid about her character.

Bhavika Sharma plays the role of constable Santosh Sharma on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhavika who opened up about her role, bond between the co-stars and much more.

We all know that Maddam Sir is not a daily soap and fans are loving this light-hearted comedy-drama.

When asked Bhavika how much she is enjoying being a part of the show which is nowhere close to the regular daily soaps, she said, ''We are so much used to having fun with this content and I keep thinking if I'll ever be able to do a soap. I am so much comfortable here. Whereas in other daily soaps, we have to don various looks and much more. I feel extremely relaxed and blessed. The police costume that we hear stands out really well.''

The actress reveals how she is extremely to not deck up by wearing heavy outfits, jewellery and make-up which makes her work much easier.

Well, Bhavika is definitely living her dream and trying her best to present in front of the viewers with her stellar performance.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: OH NO! Shaalini’s daughter gets caught