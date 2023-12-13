Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus serial is ruling the roost on the BARC charts and features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles. One of the interesting characters in the show is Harini, which is enacted by Ankita Khare.

Ankita engaged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar and spoke at length about her association with show and the kind of bond she shares with Bhavika Sharma, Kishori Shahane and others.

(Also Read: Oh No: Ishaan fumes with rage as Savi declares Surekha as the reason behind his bitter relationship with his mother Isha in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Ankita shared, “So far my experience has been extremely good. I never felt that I am entering a new show and the entire cast was more than welcoming. Bhavika Sharma also was very down to earth and kind. What I love most about my character is the simplicity and I feel that the audience loves that thing about Harini. I am not like Harini in real life. If I got a chance to change something about my character, it would be reacting to situations. Harini is the kind of person who accepts flaws.

She does not speak up against domestic violence and feels that she cannot get out of this marriage.“

When asked how is her equation with her co-actors, Bharti Patil, Kishori Shahane and Bhavika Sharma among others, Ankita averred, “It is amazing. They are my buddies now. Bhavika and I share a very special bond. She is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen!”

Well said Ankita!

(Also Read: Oh No: Ninad suffers from memory loss, and refuses to recognize Savi in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.