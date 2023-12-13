Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare

Ankita engaged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar and spoke at length about her association with the show and the kind of bond she shares with Bhavika Sharma, Kishori Shahane and others.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 18:09
Bhavika

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus serial is ruling the roost on the BARC charts and features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles. One of the interesting characters in the show is Harini, which is enacted by Ankita Khare.

Ankita engaged in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar and spoke at length about her association with show and the kind of bond she shares with Bhavika Sharma, Kishori Shahane and others.

(Also Read: Oh No: Ishaan fumes with rage as Savi declares Surekha as the reason behind his bitter relationship with his mother Isha in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Ankita shared, “So far my experience has been extremely good. I never felt that I am entering a new show and the entire cast was more than welcoming. Bhavika Sharma also was very down to earth and kind. What I love most about my character is the simplicity and I feel that the audience loves that thing about Harini. I am not like Harini in real life. If I got a chance to change something about my character, it would be reacting to situations. Harini is the kind of person who accepts flaws.

She does not speak up against domestic violence and feels that she cannot get out of this marriage.“

When asked how is her equation with her co-actors, Bharti Patil, Kishori Shahane and Bhavika Sharma among others, Ankita averred, “It is amazing. They are my buddies now. Bhavika and I share a very special bond. She is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen!”

Well said Ankita! 

(Also Read: Oh No: Ninad suffers from memory loss, and refuses to recognize Savi in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Bharti Patil Kishori Shahane Bhavika Sharma TellyChakkar Harini Ankita Khare Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BARC charts
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Pooja Hegde got death threats after a spat in a Dubai club? Here’s the real truth
MUMBAI : Following an argument during a club opening in Dubai, Hindi film actress Pooja Hegde reportedly received death...
Exclusive! Actors Ravi Pandey and Vikram Wadu to be seen in Devendra Supekar’s next
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show: Bharti Patil
MUMBAI: Bharti Patil has been a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin right from the inception of the show. The show is...
Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram actress Nikky Sharma roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma is my dearest friend on-screen and off-screen: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ankita Khare
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus serial is ruling...
Aww! Tamannaah Bhatia has a sizzling unseen picture with beau Vijay Verma on her phone wallpaper, check it out
MUMBAI : Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different...
Recent Stories
Pooja Hegde
Must Read! Pooja Hegde got death threats after a spat in a Dubai club? Here’s the real truth
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti Patil
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a blessed show: Bharti Patil
1
Kundali Bhagya’s on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Swiss Diaries are sure to give you wanderlust!
Year Ender Special
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!
Maera Mishra
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma lock horns together as the actress becomes the in charge of the house