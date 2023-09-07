Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma speaks about her bond with co–actors of Maddam Sir and their reaction when they watched the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma is one of the known actresses on television and she has a good fan following. These days, she is seen as “Savi” in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked if she is missing the show Maddam Sir. She also revealed the reaction of her co–actors and friends after they watched the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
MUMBAI :Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in the Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap and a completely new star cast is introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up “Savi” and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa etc.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is missing the show Maddam Sir. She also revealed the reaction of her co–actors and friends after they watched the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Are you missing the sets of Maddam Sir?

Whatever starts has to end. The show was very good and I had a lot of fun. Moreover, after the show is over, how your bond continues with the cast also matters. Only two days ago, I met everyone as there was a get-together. We are very strongly connected with each other. We are friends, so I don’t miss them that much.

Did your friends from Maddam Sir watch the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? What was their feedback?

After the shoot, I went to meet them. Meanwhile, I got a call that they were all watching my episode. When I reached there, everyone was very happy and congratulated me for bagging this project. They told me that this is different and they loved it. Everyone gave me a positive feedback.

Anyone from your friends gave you any tips after they watched the episode?

Gulki said that she loved it and that this is the right project. She was happy for me. Even Sonali and my director said that the same. So, at the end everyone was happy and blessed me with good wishes.

Well, though the audience would miss the old cast, they are loving the new one and gave it a thumbs up.

Bhavika as “Savi” is loved by the audience and slowly, she is becoming a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

