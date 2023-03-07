EXCLUSIVE! Bhavika Sharma on working with Shakti Arora in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I was awestruck when I first met him during the mock shoot

Bhavika Sharma is playing the lead in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress is all set to romance Shakti Arora.
Bhavika Sharma on working with Shakti Arora

MUMBAI :Bhavika Sharma is impressing everyone with her amazing performance in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress is playing the role of Savi Virat Chavan in the drama series.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 20 years where the lead actors took an exit making a way for the new generation in the show.

Well, within a few episodes, Bhavika has managed to win everyone's heart with her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhavika who spoke about the show, her co-stars and much more.

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh are senior to Bhavika. The actress met them on the set on the last day shoot of the show.

When asked if they have given her any tips, she said, ''They told me to work whole heartedly. Everyone is amazing on the set. They gave me some small tips and asked me to be very positive. They were so true. The team and the entire production is so good. I felt really nice working with them.''

Talking about Shakti Arora, she said, ''I was so excited when I came to know that I have to do a mock shoot with Shakti Arora. He is a senior actor and I have seen his work. I was his fan for his show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. I used to love that show. I was worried that he might show starry vibes.But he is totally opposite.''

She added, ''I was awestruck when I first met him during the mock shoot. But he made me very comfortable. He is a very fun-loving guy.''

Talking about her bond with Ankita Khare, she said, ''Ankita is of my age and our wave length has matched. I met her for the first time in the office. We have a great bond and slowly getting to know each other.''

