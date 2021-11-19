Exclusive: Bhavin Bhanushali and Rohan Mehra approached to play the male lead in Colors’ Balika Vadhu 2

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand.

There are reports stating that the show is heading for a generation leap and makers roped in Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame to play the grown-up Anandi. Child artistes Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani are currently seen playing the central characters in the show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Bhavin Bhanushali who has gained immense popularity through TikTok and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain fame Rohan Mehra have been approached to play the male lead in the show.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

Balika Vadhu, as the name suggests it highlights the grave issue of child marriage through the trials and tribulations of an innocent child bride, Anandi. The show captures the journey of Anandi who will take definitive steps to fight and undo the injustice done to her. While the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

The characters Anandi and Jagya, who were originally played by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the first season.

Balika Vadhu is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under his banner Sphere Origins.