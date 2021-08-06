EXCLUSIVE! Bhavya Sachdeva talks about his fireworks evoking chemistry with Anidita and Thaku Maa in Colors' Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Colors’ Barrister Babu has gained popularity with its attempt at highlighting societal norms, taboos, and superstitions. They also try to give an effective solution to these issues and educate their viewers on right and wrong.

Bhavya Sachdeva aka Chandrachur's entry indeed brought major twists in the show. His love at first sight for the young Bondita remained unchanged despite marrying Tupur. Chandrachur's crazy love turned two villages into a battleground, warfare to win over Bondita.

Well, we spoke to the handsome man, we asked him about his bond with Aurra, to which he has some great insight, "Indeed, there was extreme self-induced pressure and rightly so. I mean, joining such a successful show with an excellent cast and playing such a powerful character, it does make you contemplate a lot.

"I had to give life to a character in the show where Pravisht and Aurra had already made their characters larger than life. Unfortunately, Due to the leap I did not get to do a lot of scenes with Aurra as an actor but we spent a lot of fun time off camera", he added.

Talking about the most adored camaraderie of Chandrachur and Thaku maa, we had to ask him about their off-screen bond, he replied, "Sadiya Ji is such an inspiration. The sheer experience of an actor that oozes out from her eyes in every scene is something else. I learn so much from her everyday on-screen and off-screen as well. We have quality scenes together and I believe, this bond of Chandrachur and Thakuma is extremely essential for the plot of Barrister Babu."

Indeed they are very good on screen as Thaku maa and Jamai Babu isn't it?

The most asked question to Bhavya has been finally answered: `` You have chemistry evoking fireworks of Love Triangle with Pravisht and Anchal, how has it been performing with them and what kind of a bond does the love trio share?" well there was no way you would miss out on his answer.

He answered, "It has been easy performing as a part of this trio. I and Pravisht are almost the same age, so it's very easy to connect with him off-screen. Anchal is as new to Barrister Babu as me, so we have the same starting line. On the contrary, On-screen bond of the trio is pretty complicated."

"Flush with emotions, every character has its own story and ambitions to complete. There is this long brewed rivalry between the villages of Tulsipur and Krishna-nagar and Bondita is the only connecting thread between them," he quipped.

Well, we can't wait to see Chandrachur unveil his deep love for Bondita in front of the family and Anirudh.

