Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures. 

EXCLUSIVE! Bhawana Rawat JOINS the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels. Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows. Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures. We exclusively revealed that Shreya Patel who was last seen as Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2 joins the cast of this show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Now, the breaking news is that Bhawana Rawat joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details are yet to be known about her character in the show.  

Peninsula is best at producing fantasy and mythological dramas. Well, we can't wait to see what this one has to offer. 

