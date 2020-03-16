Exclusive! Bhuj actor Rahuul Chwudhary in dharm yoddha Garud for Sab tv

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rahuul Chwudhary has been roped in for SAB TV show. Yes you heard right, actor Rahuul Chwudhary who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) and A Daughter's Tale PANKH (2017) is now all set to be seen in a television show titled Dharm Yoddha Garud for SAB TV.

The actor will be seen playing Mandrachal Parvat (Mountain God) in the show and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this television show.

