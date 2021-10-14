EXCLUSIVE! Bhumika Gurung shares her idea of love and institution of marriage; opens up on changing perspective of TV, says actresses are selected on the basis of looks more than talent

MUMBAI: Bhumika Gurung is popularly known for her role in Star Bharat's show Nimki Mukhiya. The actress became a household name for her role in this show.

The actress was last seen in Star Bharat's show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 as Meera.

Ever since then, the diehard fans of Bhumika are eagerly waiting to see her back on-screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhumika who spoke at length about her upcoming projects and much more.

Views on television and the changing aspects

I was quite young when I had started giving auditions. I had also given auditions for Balaji Telefilms but never cracked. There was some disappointment. I faced the camera for the first time for Zee TV's Sat Phere. I was 15. It was a great experience. I was quite a chubby girl. I tried for many shows but I couldn't get anything because I didn't fit in the criteria of those slim and trim actresses. I took a break and completed my studies. I was 22 or 23 when I got calls for Channel V's Gumrah and that's how it all started.

Television criteria have completely changed. I feel people don't really look at the talent but only go for good looks. It has happened with me in a lot of shows in the past. I have been dropped from shows because I was looking older than the actor whereas the actor is actually older than me. This is one thing I dislike about the TV industry. I have lost a lot of shows because of this biased thing going on. I have seen this issue everywhere and it is quite sad.

Idea of love and marriage...

Love has a lot of definitions because it doesn't just limit your life partner. But when I talk about love for a life partner, it has to be unconditional.

Marriage is for those people who are ready to compromise because when you are with someone who is different from you, that is when the compromise comes into the picture. Marriage can definitely work with a little bit of patience, loyalty, and compromise. Marriage takes a lot of hard work. I have learnt a lot from my past. It can't be rosy and nice all the time.

Favourite actor and actress

I would love to work with Jennifer Winget. I saw her in Beyhadh and I was spellbound by her performance.

When it comes to a television actor, I think Ravi Dubey is very good. He is an amazing actor. I never go for looks, even though he is a very good-looking guy. I would want to share the screen space with someone who is an amazing performer because that gives me a rush and makes me work extra hard. Even I want to be on someone's level. That will improve a lot of things in me.

Bhumika is also waiting to get back in action as soon as possible. The actress said that she has tried for several projects but things didn't materialise.

She is currently working on something and will be most probably shooting for the web show. She is also in talks for some more projects.

