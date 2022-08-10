Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason

MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.

The actor came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss, where his friendship in the Mandali group was spoken about.

He was very close to Abdu and Shiv and their brotherhood was a topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took the trophy home. His fan following doubled and tripled post the show.

But once the show ended, it seemed like the friendship between the Mandali gang ended as well.

Abdu and he had a public fight with MC Stan but then later on the both sort their differences and the friendship is back.

As per sources, the rapper has collaborated with actor Aasim Gulati where they would be rapping a song to promote the actor’s upcoming web series Taj season 2.

This will be the first time that Mc Stan would be singing a song for a promotional video for a web- series.

Well, it’s been quite a well, since Mc Stan has come out with his own song and the fans are super excited for his song.

