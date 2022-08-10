Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason

MC Stan will be soon coming out with his song where he will be promoting his upcoming web series Taj Season 2 and the fans cannot wait for his song.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:38
MC STAN

MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.

The actor came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss, where his friendship in the Mandali group was spoken about.

He was very close to Abdu and Shiv and their brotherhood was a topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 and took the trophy home. His fan following doubled and tripled post the show.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals witnessing his close friend being murdered in front of his eyes

But once the show ended, it seemed like the friendship between the Mandali gang ended as well.

Abdu and he had a public fight with MC Stan but then later on the both sort their differences and the friendship is back.

As per sources, the rapper has collaborated with actor Aasim Gulati where they would be rapping a song to promote the actor’s upcoming web series Taj season 2.

This will be the first time that Mc Stan would be singing a song for a promotional video for a web- series.

Well, it’s been quite a well, since Mc Stan has come out with his own song and the fans are super excited for his song.

Are you excited for MC Stan’s new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : MC Stan lifts the Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and earns the coveted title!

 

 

 


    
 

MC Stan Abdu Shiv big Boss Sajid Khan Sumbul Bigg Boss Endemol Reality show Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 19:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Love Quest! Sai wants Virat’s help for THIS
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Bigg Bos 16 winner MC Stan collaborates with actor Aasim Gulati for this special reason
MUMBAI: Mc Stan is one of the most famous rappers in today’s time and has a crazy fan following.The actor came into the...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! “Being the character of a watchman, I saw potential in it’ Faiz Khan
MUMBAI: Actor Faiz Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his projects, the actor was seen...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Consoling! Manvendra comes to calm Damayanti
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Exclusive! “Would love to play innocent face who is a psycho killer” Rajat Barmecha
Latest Video
Related Stories
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula has a massive fight with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty; the latter tells him to shut up and the actor threatens to quit the show
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
MUST READ! Anupama fame Aman Maheshwari shares a Picture with co-star Apara Mehta, shares what he THINKS about her
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the show will go on – air; might replace this show?
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
Raanvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha finally breaks his silence on leaving MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla, says “There is no bad blood with MTV or anyone, it was a decision I took for the betterment of my career”
Sambhabana Mohanty
Did you know Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Sambhabana Mohanty is pursuing PhD in sociology?