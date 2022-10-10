Exclusive! Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra teams up with this Khatro Ke Khiladi contestant for an upcoming project

MUMBAI :Rohan Mehra is a very well-known name in the world of the entrainment business. He rose to fame with his performance in the most acclaimed show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he essayed the role of Naksh Singhania, and within no time, he became a household name.

Post his exit from the show, Rohan took part in the biggest reality show in the country, Bigg Boss Season 10, where he played the game in a dignified manner. The actor went a long way in the game. The audience loved him on the show. He shot to fame, and his fan following increased to another level.

These days, he is flooded with offers and has a handful of work. He is busy shooting music videos, web series, and movies.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ : I would love to play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, says Rohan Mehra

As per sources, Rohan Mehra and Kanika Mann will be getting together for a project.

The actor will be shooting for the project with Kanika in Udaipur and the actor is excited to be paired with the actress for the first time.

The fans are also excited to see the two actors together for the first time on screen and they feel they would make a lovely pair.

Are you excited to see Rohan and Kanika together in a project?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : This is what Rohan Mehra would do if one messes with his sister Ashnoor Kaur