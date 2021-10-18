EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Contestants evict Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya after 'Aapsi Sehmati'; Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another shocking piece of update from the world of entertainment.

As we all know no elimination during this Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15. Although the nominations and voting took place for Week 2, an elimination didn't happen. As you will remember, Sahil Shroff was eliminated last week and became the first contestant to say goodbye to the BB15 house.

Afsana Khan, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, and Donal Bisht were nominated for elimination this week. But no one among them was evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

Now as per our reliable sources, in a shocking turn of events Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been evicted from the show.

The decision came out after 'Aaapsi Sehmati' of all the contestants.

As per the buzz, Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to make 'aapse sehmati' to evict two contestants from the house.

Well, this will be heartbreaking news for the die-hard fans of both actresses'.

