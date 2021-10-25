EXCLUSIVE! BIGG BOSS 15: Karan Kundrra REVEALS in front of Rajiv Adatia that he is trying to win Shamita's trust

MUMBAI: After the terrific first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are now all set for the much-awaited 15th season of Bigg Boss. Several promos of Bigg Boss 15 starring Salman Khan are out and we can't contain the excitement.

Rajiv Adatia's entry has brought major reality checks for the housemates .He comes and exposes Vishal’s game in front of Shamita and tells her that he is using her to climb the success ladder. Rajiv tells her that she doesn’t need a Vishal to go ahead in the game and that now she needs to open her eyes and see how manipulative he is and post that Shamita will confront Vishal and will tell him how he is played with her relations and that she is extremely hurt and she breaks this relationship of hers with Vishal.

Now in the upcoming episode, Rajiv and Karan Kundrra sit for a discussion regarding their game plan and all the contestants. While talking about making bonds in the show, Karan Kundrra reveals that even if you haven't been friends in past, one thing is very clear that what matters in the house is what kind of a relationship do you make. He reveals that he respects Shamita and making efforts to win her trust for himself. The dynamics keep changing everyday. He even advices Rajiv to not bring the past baggage in the house. Out here, you are constantly noticing someone in the house, you begin to gather.

