EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash reveals why beau Karan Kundrra calls Naagin 6 sets her 'Maayka', shares her Valentine's Day plans, and much more

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is all over the news ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss 15.

The actress grabbed a lot of attention with her participation in the show and also with her love brewing with Bigg Boss 15 inmate Karan Kundrra.

Fans are in love with this new jodi of the Telly world.

Tejasswi is constantly spotted with beau Karan after the show got over.

The ardent fans of Tejasswi and Karan fondly refer to them as TejRan and are always delighted to see them together.

Well, Tejasswi already enjoyed a great fan following even before she entered Bigg Boss 15.

However, her fan following is constantly increasing and now, she has achieved a milestone.

The actress recently hit a milestone as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram which is indeed a huge achievement for her.

Well, fans can't stop swooning over Tejasswi and Karan.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress got candid about a lot of things related to Karan and much more.

Tejasswi revealed a fun fact about how Karan calls Naagin 6 sets her 'Maayka' now.

The actress bagged Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 after her big win in Bigg Boss 15.

Karan has been associated with Balaji Telefilms for a very long time and has done many TV and web shows.

The handsome hunk on went to say that he has worked so much with ALT Balaji that it is now like a home for him which makes Tejasswi's maternal home (Maayka).

The diva said that Karan tells everyone on the set that Tejasswi is their bahu.

Karan and Tejasswi are frequently chased by media everywhere they go.

The duo who wants to spend quality time together often looks for places to hang out where they can get some privacy.

Furthermore, as Valentine's Day is approaching, Tejasswi also spoke about it.

The fans want to see how this new couple in town is going to spend their first Valentine's Day.

Answering this, Tejasswi said that everyone has created a lot of pressure on Karan which was not needed.

Well, it seems Karan and Tejasswi want to keep their first Valentine's Day a private one.

Tejasswi is ready to set the screens on fire with Naagin 6.

