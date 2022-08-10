Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Saundarya Sharma approached to be part of the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Saundarya Sharma has been approached to be part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The talks are on between her and the makers of the show and if things fall in place then she would come on board for the same.

The fans would love to see her on the show as she is a very daring and confident person.

Well, the fans would be waiting for the new season to begin and it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

