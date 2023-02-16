Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

The makers of the show have already begun the preparations for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and they have begun to approach celebrities for the show though there is no confirmation on the same. As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the upcoming season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 20:24
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up!

The new season will be coming up in the next few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparations for it, where they have started contacting celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the new season and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sumbul has always shared her desire to be on the show as she loved to do stunts, so it will be interesting to see her on the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Well, the fans would be waiting for the new season to begin and it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

Would you want to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

