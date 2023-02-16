Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up!

The new season will be coming up in the next few months and the makers of the show have begun their preparations for it, where they have started contacting celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for the new season and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sumbul has always shared her desire to be on the show as she loved to do stunts, so it will be interesting to see her on the show.

Well, the fans would be waiting for the new season to begin and it will be interesting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

Would you want to see Sumbul Touqeer Khan as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

