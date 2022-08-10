Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 Idiot Films

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and post that, he has a lot of offers in pipeline. We have exclusively come to know that he has signed an upcoming Marathi movie, where he would be playing the lead.
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He has seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience loved the way he played, hence he was among the top two finalists of the show and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

(ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16')

He didn’t win the trophy, but definitely won many hearts. Today, his fan following has jumped to another level.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he has been offered a lot of projects and he is selecting them very wisely.

As per sources, Shiv has bagged a Marathi movie, where he would be playing the lead. The film will be produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 Idiot Films.

From the Marathi industry, Shiv has been getting a lot of offers. There is also news doing the rounds that he might be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Well, this is a very big opportunity for Shiv and fans are excited to see him on the big screens.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project)

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 14:56

