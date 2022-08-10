Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan

Shiv came live on social media and interacted with his fans and that’s when he confirmed that he has been offered the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan.
MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Then, he entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he was a contestant on the show and is played the game tactfully. He emerged as one of the strongest players of the show and stood the first runner up.

His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience.

ALSO READ :  Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'

He might not have won the trophy but won many hearts and today, his fan following has jumped to another level where people respect him.

Recently, the Bigg Boss Marathi winner had gone live and he did confirm that he got the offer of being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan. Soon the talks would begin and he would come out with confirmation!

We had earlier reported that Shiv was offered the show but there wasn’t any confirmation on it, but now the actor has confirmed the news himself!

Well, it seems like the actor has great offers lined up post Bigg Boss and he is taking his time to decide on one.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project

 

 

 

