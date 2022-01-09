EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16 makers to introduce a 'Greed Corner' for the housemates; Details inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Colors' Bigg Boss has always managed to entertain the viewers.

It is a ritual now which is followed every year.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Not Rs 1000 Cr but this is how much Salman Khan is charging for the show

Salman Khan who has been successfully hosting several seasons till now is once again going to be back with a bang with a new season.

Bigg Boss 16 is very much on cards and preparations are in full swing for the show's launch.

There are several tentative names which are floating on social media for this season.

While the final list of contestants will be out soon, we exclusively reported that Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from 2nd October onwards. Yes, you heard it right!

And now, we have some interesting details about the show and some new additions which are all set to happen.

The makers are all set to introduce Greed Corner in the house.

Well, this corner will be special as the housemates will get to interact with their near and dear ones.

The loved one of the housemates will come there to meet them and they will be rewarded with the weekly indulgence.

It will be interesting to see what's in store for the viewers for this season of Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to host the show along with Salman Khan on the premiere day