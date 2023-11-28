Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara makes a big revelation; confesses to Ankita Lokhande that she will never have an LOVE MARRIAGE for ‘THIS’ reason

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular and controversial shows on the channel.

The show features many celebrities and social media influencers under one roof. We all know that Mannara and Munawar Faruqui are very good friends. While time and again it has been speculated that there is something brewing between the two, both of them have maintained that they are nothing more than friends.

Also Read: OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Munawar had even mentioned in the early days of the show that he has a soft corner for Mannara and that he would want to protect her. Mannara too has been seeking advice from him and there are times when she has felt jealous because Munawar spent time with someone else too.

Now, according to information coming to our news desk, Mannara and Ankita Lokhande were sitting together and Mannara told Ankita that her family has always been very strict when it comes to relationships.

Mannara mentioned that her parents have warned her that she will only have an arranged marriage and that a love marriage will not be entertained in their house. She also mentioned that her parents would doubt and assume that something is brewing between Munawar and her given the closeness she has with him as a friend.

What do you have to say about Mannara’s big confession? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the entertainment medium.

Also Read: Must read! Here are answers to the most asked questions about Bigg Boss 17 wild card contestant and every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

Stay tuned to this space for more information.