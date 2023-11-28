Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara makes a big revelation; confesses to Ankita Lokhande that she will never have an LOVE MARRIAGE for ‘THIS’ reason

While time and again it has been speculated that there is something brewing between the two, Mannara and Munawar have maintained that they are nothing more than friends.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:26
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular and controversial shows on the channel.

The show features many celebrities and social media influencers under one roof. We all know that Mannara and Munawar Faruqui are very good friends. While time and again it has been speculated that there is something brewing between the two, both of them have maintained that they are nothing more than friends. 

Also Read: OMG! Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande get into a heated argument, call each other 'fake' in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Munawar had even mentioned in the early days of the show that he has a soft corner for Mannara and that he would want to protect her. Mannara too has been seeking advice from him and there are times when she has felt jealous because Munawar spent time with someone else too.

Now, according to information coming to our news desk, Mannara and Ankita Lokhande were sitting together and Mannara told Ankita that her family has always been very strict when it comes to relationships.

Mannara mentioned that her parents have warned her that she will only have an arranged marriage and that a love marriage will not be entertained in their house. She also mentioned that her parents would doubt and assume that something is brewing between Munawar and her given the closeness she has with him as a friend.

What do you have to say about Mannara’s big confession? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the entertainment medium. 

Also Read: Must read! Here are answers to the most asked questions about Bigg Boss 17 wild card contestant and every celebrity's BFF Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

Stay tuned to this space for more information. 

bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Mannara Ankita Lokhande Bigg Boss 17 Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why
MUMBAI : After the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to bring his next Hindi directorial Animal...
What! Ankita Lokhande gives a warning to her husband Vicky Jain to continue his friendship with housemates after exiting from the show; Says, 'Mai ghar chhod ke...'
MUMBAI : With every day that passes, Bigg Boss 17 gets more heated as the contestants vie for survival till the finale...
Oh No! Didun murders Pratima, will Abir and Trisha get married in Colors’ Neerja?
MUMBAI : Neerja on Colors will soon gear up for a high voltage drama.The show promises to be a rollercoaster of...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara makes a big revelation; confesses to Ankita Lokhande that she will never have an LOVE MARRIAGE for ‘THIS’ reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular and controversial shows on the channel.The show features many...
Exclusive! Charu Asopa speaks about the challenges she faced while working in her show Johri
MUMBAI : Charu Asopa is a well known Television personality. She has been part of many Tv shows like Jiji Maa, Baalveer...
Surprising! Anurag Dhobal’s brother Atul makes interesting revelations about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today. Most of the participants in the house...
Recent Stories
Sandeep
Must Read! Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he is glad Animal got an ‘A’ certificate, read on to know why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande
What! Ankita Lokhande gives a warning to her husband Vicky Jain to continue his friendship with housemates after exiting from the show; Says, 'Mai ghar chhod ke...'
Charu Asopa
Exclusive! Charu Asopa speaks about the challenges she faced while working in her show Johri
Anurag
Surprising! Anurag Dhobal’s brother Atul makes interesting revelations about Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui
Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar
Exclusive! Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar have an amazing chemistry on-screen: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Hrishikesh Pandey
Aditi Dev Sharma
Aww! Check out Katha Ankahee fame Aditi Dev Sharma's sweet family moments
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati: What! Host Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at wife Jaya Bachchan’s short height?