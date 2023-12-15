Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui opens up on his personal life; and expresses his wish to have another child

Munawar has been spotted having a candid conversation with Rinku Dhawan. Munawar was walking with Rinku in the garden area and discussing his personal life with her.
Munawar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show in this season has highlighted a lot of controversies. From Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt flights to Vicky Jain not treating Ankita Lokhande well to the extent that she has had breakdowns, Anurag Dhobal taking a stand,  Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s dating and Abhishek Kumar embracing his singlehood, there are so many things highlighted about ever contestant.

One of these contestants is Munawar Faruqui.

One of these contestants is Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar mentioned that he was married earlier and had a kid. We have also seen recently how Salman Khan has bashed Munawar for saying things and bringing things out from the past. Salman told Munawar that bringing things out from his past and crying in front of everyone is not going to help and that Bigg Boss is not a show where they show sob stories of contestants before the performance.

Now, Munawar has been spotted having a candid conversation with Rinku Dhawan. Munawar was walking with Rinku in the garden area and discussing his personal life with her. He mentioned that he has one kid but he wishes to have another kid. He also mentioned details about his present child and what he feels for his kid.

Munawar has been a strong player and do you think he has done this to gain empathy from his fans? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

bigg boss 17 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Rinku Dhawan Salman Khan Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Abhishek Kumar Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
