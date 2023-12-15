Exclusive! Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui opens up on his personal life; expresses his wish to have another child

Munawar has been spotted having a candid conversation with Rinku Dhawan. Munawar was walking with Rinku in the garden area and discussing his personal life with her.
Munawar

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show in this season has highlighted a lot of controversies. From Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s fights to Vicky Jain not treating Ankita Lokhande well to an extent that she has had breakdowns, Anurag Dhobal taking a stand,  Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya’s dating and Abhishek Kumar embracing his singlehood, there are so many things highlighted about ever contestant. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the “The Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

One of these contestants is Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar mentioned that he was married earlier and has a kid. We have also seen recently how Salman Khan has bashed Munawar for saying things and brining things out from the past. Salman told Munawar that bringing things out from his past and crying in front of everyone is not going to help and that Bigg Boss is not a show where they show sob stories of contestant s before performance.

Now, Munawar has been spotted having a candid conversation with Rinku Dhawan. Munawar was walking with Rinku in the garden area and discussing his personal life with her. He mentioned that he has one kid but he wishes to have another kid. He also mentioned details about his present child and what he feels for his kid.

Munawar has been a strong player and do you think he has done this to gain empathy from his fans? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of this season, defeats Mannara Chopra

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 


 

