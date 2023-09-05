Exclusive! “ Bigg Boss is a game of patience and mind and I don’t have that much patience but Khatron Ke Khildi is a changeling show of the mind and body and it’s exciting to do these adventurous stunts” - Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a popular name in the film industry and she has a decent fan following.

She debuted in the movie “Jai Ho” alongside Salman Khan and the movie was a huge hit.

Post that she was seen in movies like Hate Story Season 3, Race 3, Ramratan etc.

She used to work as a background dancer with Ganesh Acharya from where Salman noticed her and offered her Jai Ho.

These days she is grabbing the headlines as she would be participating in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” where she would be facing her fears.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why from films she chose to do a reality show and why she wouldn’t be part of Bigg Boss.

From films to debut in a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, why did this change all of a sudden?

I never thought like that first upon these categories that are made films, Tv, OTT at the end of these mediums everyone is here to entertain and that’s the purpose then how can it be different. Nowadays the production of a film is similar to the production of television. We cannot touch the reach of Salman, SRK and AAmir their scale but the other projects are almost similar.

Secondly, I don’t know what is debut and all, I came on board because in one of my interviews when I was asked which reality show I wanted to be a part of I said “ Khatron Ke Khiladi” this is one reality show that tests your mental and physical strength. This show is not like Bigg Boss where you are locked in a house and you are unaware about the time. Your problems and stunts are what you have to perform, you are going to overcome your fears.

Why not Bigg Boss and you chose Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

Bigg Boss is a game of patience and mind show but I do not have so much patience to do that show whereas this show is purely in your skills and how quick you are in doing some stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a place where you can do such adventurous stunts which life wouldn’t give you a chance. I am physically very active and fortunately I got roles also that way in movies. In Race 3 I got to do a lot of action and now in November I start my new project where again I am doing a lot of action so I am using this show so that I learn how to do stunts and connect to that audience who don’t know me and it's helping me with my CV.

What are you excited for the stunts, working with Rohit Shetty or the outdoor shoot?

Definitely the stunts, because I would know my strength as we don’t know till where we push ourselves and this a show where is going to make me independent as a contestant we are independent on work. How to be solo this show will teach me.

Well, there is no doubt that Daisy will be a very strong contestant for the show and she will ace all the stunts.

