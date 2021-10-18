EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss PUNISHES house-mates; locks house and shifts all to Jungle, deets inside!

MUMBAI: Here we are back again with another piece of Exclusive update from the world of television.

Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian Television, each year it makes or breaks stars.

The Fifteenth season of the show has got a thumbs up from fans all over the world.

Now, we have an Exclusive update for the ardent fans of the show.

According to our sources, all the contestants who were living in the main house have been shifted to the Jungle.

This shocking news comes as the consequence of them breaking certain rules and regulations.

Bigg Boss also made it clear that this stern step is just the beginning and stricter rules are coming up for faulty contestants.

The main house includes Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Tejaswi Prakash, Nishant, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

Now all of them will have to face a tough time and come out to live with the Jungle Vaasis.

The latest buzz is that the main house contestants are now complaining that they had to face this strict action because of the faulty deeds committed by Jungle Vaasis.

It is going to be super-exciting to see how the newly-shifted contestants react to all of this.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.