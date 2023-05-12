Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala to make her television debut with Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’

Star Bharat is coming up with a new show which has a very unique concept. As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has been roped in for the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:24
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are getting launched these days and are coming up with different concepts and gripping storylines.

The audience is getting to watch a new star cast and it enjoys watching these new shows.

Star Bharat is known for its unique shows which keeps the audience hooked on to the show.

The channel is coming up with a new show which will be a wedding fantasy thriller.

The show will be produced by Nikhil Sinha who is known for producing shows like Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, The Adventures of Hatim etc.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shefali Jariwala bags Triangle Films' next on Star Bharat?)

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has been roped in for the show and this will mark her debut on television.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Shefali Jariwala is known for her very famous song “Kaanta Laga” and then she shot to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Post that she was part of a few web series which were successful.

Now finally she is debuting on television and the fans are excited to see her.

Are you excited to see Shefali?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ ; Exclusive! Shefali Jariwala bags Triangle Films' next on Star Bharat?)

Shefali Jariwala Star Bharat Bigg Boss season 13 TellyChakkar Shaitani Rasmein’ Debut show Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Armaan makes sure Abhira never misses her mother’s presence
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Big Twist! Will Kunal and Vandana actually marry?
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha signs the divorce papers and throws on Dhaval
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala to make her television debut with Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
What! Kevin Feige reveals Robert Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man ended? Here’s the details!
MUMBAI: Kevin Feige says Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure as Iron Man is over. This is the update that the president of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Yashwant Rao stunned over Ishaa's returns to Bhosale Institute
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Sam Bahadur
Box office! Animal passes the Monday test with great numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur scores the lowest, here are collection of the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yesha Rughani
Wow! Check Yesha Rughani’s amazing transformation over the years
Bhupinder Singh
Shocking! Bhupinder Singh and his house help arrested for killing a person in an indiscriminate firing
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Surprising! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan questions about Shah Rukh Khan's recently released film Jawan; Read on to know more!
Dinesh Phadnis
R.I.P. CID fame Dinesh Phadnis passes away, Co-star Shraddha Musale confirms
Rakhi Sawant
OMG! Rakhi Sawant appeals to Bombay High Court to quash defamation case against her; Alleges revenge plan
Kaun Banega Crorepati
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Exclusive! Archies star cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda to grace the show