Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala to make her television debut with Star Bharat’s upcoming show ‘Shaitani Rasmein’

The channel is coming up with a new show which will be a wedding fantasy thriller.

The show will be produced by Nikhil Sinha who is known for producing shows like Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, The Adventures of Hatim etc.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has been roped in for the show and this will mark her debut on television.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Shefali Jariwala is known for her very famous song “Kaanta Laga” and then she shot to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Post that she was part of a few web series which were successful.

Now finally she is debuting on television and the fans are excited to see her.

