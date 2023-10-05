EXCLUSIVE! Bindia Kalra roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows and web shows are being produced to entertain the viewers.

Shemaroo Umang is one such web platform where a lot of shows have been produced.

And now, we gave an exclusive update that Shemaroo Umang is coming up with a new show soon.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shiwani Chakaborty and Vicky Singh Kashyap roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!

Nothing much is revealed about this new show.

But we have an exclusive update about one of the actresses that have been roped in for this show.

As per our sources, actress Bindia Kalra is all set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about Bindia's character yet.

We will soon be back with more details about Bindia's character and also about the rest of the star cast.

How excited are you about this upcoming show on Shemaroo Umang? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Vikas Grover and Preetika Chauhan roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!