Exclusive! Birbal Aur Virat 2 Fame Paras Sharma to enter Laal Banarasi as a Negative lead!

As love blossoms between a warm-hearted talented weaving artist from the Bunkar community and a shrewd & cold-hearted businessman, new dilemmas arise.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 19:14
Laal Banarasi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

 A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

We previously gave you the update about Narayani Shastri and Nisha Gupta being cast in the show. The show has been on air since 9th May.

ALSO READ: Nazara’s ‘Laal Banarasi': A tale of aspirations and emotions set in the vibrant heart of India

Nazara’s upcoming show ‘Laal Banarasi’ explores the captivating story of Gauri -– a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character. 

Popular television actor Savi Thakur will essay the role of Garv Aggrawal, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi will debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Veteran television actor Narayani Shastri will also be seen in the show, essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi. Produced by Parth Productions, the show has been on air since 9th May.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update!

As per sources, Actor Paras Sharma will soon enter the show in a negative shade.

Sources, also suggest that he will be playing the negative lead in the show.

Paras has previously been seen in shows like, Meri Durga, which was a breakthrough role, then Birbal Aur Virat 2, as a parallel lead and will now been seen in Nazara’s new show.

Are you excited to see him in the show? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Narayani Shastri’s account gets hacked; actress shares the horrifying experience, says stupid things were shared and all work was deleted

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

