Exclusive! Birbal Aur Virat 2 Fame Paras Sharma to enter Laal Banarasi as a Negative lead!

We previously gave you the update about Narayani Shastri and Nisha Gupta being cast in the show. The show has been on air since 9th May.

As love blossoms between a warm-hearted talented weaving artist from the Bunkar community and a shrewd & cold-hearted businessman, new dilemmas arise.

Nazara’s upcoming show ‘Laal Banarasi’ explores the captivating story of Gauri -– a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character.

Popular television actor Savi Thakur will essay the role of Garv Aggrawal, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi will debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Veteran television actor Narayani Shastri will also be seen in the show, essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi. Produced by Parth Productions, the show has been on air since 9th May.

As per sources, Actor Paras Sharma will soon enter the show in a negative shade.

Sources, also suggest that he will be playing the negative lead in the show.

Paras has previously been seen in shows like, Meri Durga, which was a breakthrough role, then Birbal Aur Virat 2, as a parallel lead and will now been seen in Nazara’s new show.

