Exclusive! Bobby Darling and Upasana Singh team up for a comedy show - India's Laughter Champion?

Bobby darling and Upasana Singh are one of the finest, talented and fabulous personalities in the entertainment industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:09
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Amazing! Archana Puran Singh is all geared up for India’s Laughter Champion

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

But now we exclusively learnt that they both are going to team up for a comedy show. They both likely going to team up for India's Laughter Champion which will be aired Sony Tv, a replacement for the The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show going is to be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

Also read: Oh NO! ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ host Parizad Kolah Marshall suffers leg injuries, details inside

So, are you excited to see them?

Do let us know your views on the same! 

Till then stay glued to us.
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:09

