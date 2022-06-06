Exclusive! Bobby Darling and Upasana Singh team up for a comedy show - India's Laughter Champion?

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Bobby darling and Upasana Singh are one of the finest, talented and fabulous personalities in the entertainment industry.

But now we exclusively learnt that they both are going to team up for a comedy show. They both likely going to team up for India's Laughter Champion which will be aired Sony Tv, a replacement for the The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show going is to be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

