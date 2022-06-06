Exclusive! Bobby Darling and Upasana Singh to team up for India's Laughter Champion?

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Bobby Darling and Upasana Singh are among the most talented personalities in the entertainment industry.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that they are teaming up for a comedy show. They are coming together for India's Laughter Champion, which will be aired Sony TV. It will replace The Kapil Sharma Show.

The show going is to be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.

