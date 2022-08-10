EXCLUSIVE! Bobby Parvez talks about Irrfan Khan; says, “He is the greatest human being and actor ever”

Bobby Parvez is currently portraying Rudra Rana, Atharva's father in the show. He is immensely loved for his character and performance.
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up. The latest plot has been about Atharva and Imlie’s life post-marriage.

He is known for Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015), Black Friday (2004), and C.I.D. (1998).

He is known for Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015), Black Friday (2004), and C.I.D. (1998).

Do you remember your first ever audition?

Do you remember your first ever audition?

“Of course I do. It was for an advertisement and it was a long time back. It was quite fun”

Do you remember the first moment when you felt you were famous?

“I just try to do my job. My job is to act and to the best of my abilities. I like to be the best but if people recognize me, its an additional thing, it is not the core thing. I did theatre for 10 years before I came into the industry. People recognized me then also. You know when someone genuinely like you for your work or that person is looking at you just because they have seen you on television. I think I can make out the difference. It is really enjoyable when someone really enjoys your work.”

Do you remember your first pay cheque?

“It was a project I did with Anubhav Sinha and it was a long time ago. He is a great guy and I hope he remembers the great work we did. I got my mother a gift from that pay cheque.”

Do you remember the first fan moment?

“A few people have come up to me and said they like my work. It is really enjoyable. When someone really admires your work, it’s a great feeling. Also when you like an actor’s work and they admire you back, that is the highest high. I have been there and I have loved it”

Do you remember your first friend in the industry?

“I remember a lot of people who I became friends with a long time back but they are too big in the industry so I cannot reveal the names. But I can talk about Irrfan Khan. He was not a friend but an acquaintance. He was the greatest guy ever. I could call him an acquaintance. He liked my work and even called me to his house. He is the greatest human and actor ever. We did theatre so we bumped into each other.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 19:38

