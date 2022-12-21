EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai actor Trishaan Maini roped in for Sandiip Sikand’s next starring Sai Ketan Rao?

MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on the floor soon.

It will be directed by Sandiip Sikand and premiere on Star Plus. We earlier reported that Riya Soni and Sai Ketan Rao might have been roped in for the show.

As per sources, Trishaan Maini has been roped in for the show. This is not confirm yet and is a speculation. There is not much information about his character but he is said to play a pivotal role.

This show is said to replace Banni Chow Home Delivery.

He is known for his portrayals in TV series like Hadh, Crimes and Confessions, Abhay and Bahut Pyar Karte Hai. Trishaan started his acting career with Bollywood film Sarbjit in 2016.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently who gained major fame from the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Riya Soni known for Agar Tum Na Hote (2021), Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai (2022) and Wagle Ki Duniya (2021).

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

