EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Indu aka Sayli Salunkhe adores her wavy hair and her stunning lashes, the actress shares her skincare secret, hair experiments and more

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Indu aka Sayli Salunkhe, we asked her about her skincare routine, hair and makeup experiments and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

What is your skincare routine? How do you remove your makeup?

I am bad at this, I see people taking care of their skin and even my friends tell me what is wrong with me. I don't apply any products to my skin but now that I have people telling me quite often, I would do something about it. I usually use Micellar water but especially for my eye makeup, I choose to apply coconut oil. Sometimes the liner doesn't come off easily, at times I use wet wipes too.

What would be that one product you would wear at least? 5 makeup products we can find in your bag?

Nowadays, there is no single product, every girl needs mascara, blush and lipstick. If I were to choose one then I would take my mascara as I love to enhance my lashes. Five things in my bag would be Mascara, foundation, contour and lipstick for sure. You don't really need a liner to always have a look. Earlier I used to wear a lot of makeup and wear thick liner but lately, I have realised that wearing minimal makeup looks better onscreen and normally as well.

Do you like to experiment with your hair? Any colour you would love to try?

I have silky straight hair, and I love wavy hair so I braid my hair put and then open it whenever I go out. I have tried colouring my hair once and that made me realise that I love my hair how they are. I had once done a shade of brown and it didn't suit me at all so I decided to never experiment with colours. If it's about a show-related need then I would do it.

