EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Indu aka Sayli Salunkhe is a Zumba person with a sweet tooth; check out her diet regime, favourite attire and more

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with

What is the one attire that you adore the most?

It completely depends on the function, in traditional I would go for Saree, for a party, I prefer a gown or a one piece. In casual, I love wearing oversized clothes, in my routine, I would go for oversized t-shirts or pants and sometimes crop-tops.

How do you manage your workout routine?

I love working out, I prefer Zumba more. I have my classes three days a week and on the other days, I have my functional training. I got to Cloud 9 and I make sure that I reach for the classes but most of the time the shoot timings don't let me reach as I probably spend 12 hours on the sets and by the time I return, there is barely any energy left. But whenever possible you would find me doing Zumba or at the gym.

What does your diet regime look like?

I am a foodie person, for me following a diet is a very big task. I do follow intermittent fasting and avoid sugar and fried food, apart from that I eat everything that is home cooked. I do have a sweet tooth so I avoid having anything sweet while I am following my weight.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'For me it has to be a good actor' says Sandiip Sikcand as he gets CANDID about choosing Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe, his vision and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.