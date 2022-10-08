EXCLUSIVE! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai's Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe have intriguing advice for the fans

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Karan and Sayli, we asked them some interesting questions

How has it been shooting with Zoon and Sayli?

It is amazing, it is the best experience of my life. Sayli is my favourite. It is soo much fun, and we enjoy it a lot with Zoon, with her scenes go quickly and packing up happens soon. On a serious note, it is great shooting with both of them.

Do you also relate to the emotions of the scenes that you portray onscreen?

We relate to all of them but what is written cannot be shown directly, there is a lot of technical aspect to it, for example when you have to break a table in rage, there is a way to showcase it for the audience to believe it. It is not always about expressing your feeling, it is about showing that feeling convincingly to the viewers with technical help. I don't often feel what is written, I express it through the viewer's and writer's perception. At times it wouldn't work with my rationality, I wouldn't do it but it's Ritesh's story and his angst would be justified only by the way he feels.

We often see you both fighting onscreen, what is your take?

Well, don't fight like us every day but sometimes fighting brings more love so don't stop having those cute fights with your loved ones.

