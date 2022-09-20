EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the Grand Finale of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms Season 3 this week

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV has been treating viewers with some amazing shows. Lots of amazing shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Zee TV is airing the dance reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms. The show is being hosted by popular anchor Jay Bhanushali.

Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree and Urmilla Matondkar are the judges for the third season of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Dance India Dance Super Moms to launch on this date

We all know that lots of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

This week, it is the grand finale of the show. It is about to be super fun as veteran actor Govinda will be making an appearance. He is known for his humour, hilarious expressions and killer dance moves. It looks like the episode is going to be full of laughter.

The audience can’t wait to see who wins the trophy. The whole journey of the show has been quite amazing, with stellar performances.



ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! THESE celebrity guest stars to grace the Zee TV show of DID Super Moms season 3 this week

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.