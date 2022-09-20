EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the Grand Finale of Zee TV’s DID Super Moms Season 3 this week

This reality dance show has always attracted a lot of audiences. Celebrity guests keep gracing the set of this show to promote their films and have a gala time. This week the show is in for a lot of fun with some amazing stars. Find out more here.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. We have seen how Zee TV has been treating viewers with some amazing shows. Lots of amazing shows have been presented by the channel over the years.

Currently, Zee TV is airing the dance reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms. The show is being hosted by popular anchor Jay Bhanushali.

Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree and Urmilla Matondkar are the judges for the third season of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

We all know that lots of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

This week, it is the grand finale of the show. It is about to be super fun as veteran actor Govinda will be making an appearance. He is known for his humour, hilarious expressions and killer dance moves. It looks like the episode is going to be full of laughter.

The audience can’t wait to see who wins the trophy. The whole journey of the show has been quite amazing, with stellar performances.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

